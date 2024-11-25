J&IS celebrates parent graduating in Positive Parenting Support Program | THE DAILY HERALD

The Positive Parenting Support Program offered by the Family Guardianship department aims to provide parents with the tools and skills to navigate the challenges of modern-day parenting.

PHILIPSBURG–Judicial & Institutional Services (J&IS), formerly known as SJIS, celebrated a significant milestone with the graduation of parents from its inaugural Positive Parenting Support Program (PPSP) training. The ceremony, held on November 13, marked the successful completion by the first cohort of parents who participated in this transformative programme designed to strengthen family bonds and foster healthier communication between parents and children.

PPSP, offered by the Family Guardianship department, aims to provide parents with the tools and skills to navigate the challenges of modern-day parenting. Throughout the course, parents shared personal stories, highlighting the challenges they faced, as well as the positive changes they have experienced. From managing behaviour and building trust to developing empathy and better communication, the participants spoke of their growth and newfound confidence.

One parent said, “This training taught me how important it is to listen to my children and provide them with a safe space to talk. It’s not only about correcting behaviour; it’s about guiding them with love and understanding.”

Another graduate shared how the programme had helped her to manage her anger and improved her ability to communicate with her children, fostering resilience in the family.

A third parent said, “I struggled with understanding my child’s emotions and felt disconnected at times. This programme has taught me patience, and now I’m able to handle conflicts calmly and show my children that I’m here for them.”

Facilitator Lisandra Pantophlet, along with the rest of the team, expressed their pride in the parents’ progress. “Parenting is no easy task, but you’ve shown incredible courage and commitment. It’s inspiring to see how much you’ve grown, not just as parents, but as individuals. We are excited to support you as you continue to apply what you’ve learned and inspire others.”

J&IS Acting Director Cynthia Filemon-Clerke congratulated the graduates. “I’m moved by the stories shared today. This programme has not only equipped you with valuable tools for your families but has empowered you to spread this knowledge to others. This is just the beginning, and we are excited to offer more parents the opportunity to participate in the PPSP, strengthening families across St. Maarten.”

PPSP is part of the Child Resilience and Protection Project (CRPP) funded by the Government of the Netherlands through the St. Maarten Trust Fund and administered by the World Bank. To date, 52 facilitators and 10 Master Trainers have been trained in positive parenting as part of this initiative, which was led by the Department of Youth MECYS with technical support from UNICEF Netherlands.

For more information on the Positive Parenting Support training sessions, contact J&IS at 542-3449,

email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

, or follow the foundation on Facebook and Instagram @foundationjisxm.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/j-is-celebrates-parent-graduating-in-positive-parenting-support-program