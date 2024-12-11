J&IS completes milestone social skills training prog. at Point Blanche Prison | THE DAILY HERALD

A certification ceremony was held to celebrate the program's conclusion, with trainers, inmates, and prison staff present.

POINT BLANCHE–Seven inmates from the Point Blanche Prison and House of Detention have successfully completed the first-ever Social Skills Training course under the Prison Rehabilitation and Training initiative. This groundbreaking program, which began in November 2023, is a collaboration between the Probation Department of Judicial & Institutional Services (J&IS), formerly SJIS, and the prison facility.

The ten-week course focused on equipping participants with essential interpersonal and soft skills to support their reintegration into society. Through discussions, role-play exercises, and homework assignments, the program covered a range of topics, including self-awareness, emotional regulation, effective communication, conflict resolution, accountability, decision-making, and repairing harm caused by past actions.

During a certification ceremony held to celebrate the program's conclusion, trainers, inmates, and prison staff reflected on the transformative impact of the initiative. Participants emphasized the importance of expanding access to similar programs for younger inmates and even prison staff to enhance communication and foster a more supportive environment.

Acting J&IS Director, Cynthia Clarke-Filemon, highlighted the program’s significance in preparing inmates for life beyond incarceration. “These skills are critical for overcoming challenges, building meaningful relationships, and becoming productive citizens,” she remarked. Clarke-Filemon noted that the training helps participants lay a foundation for success in the workplace, family life, and broader society.

Interim Prison Director Henrietta Doran-York praised the program as a vital step toward rehabilitation. She emphasized the value of the certificates as tangible proof of the inmates' dedication to self-improvement and readiness to reintegrate. “Every step forward brings you closer to achieving your potential and creating a brighter future,” she told the participants.

The Social Skills Training program was facilitated by Clarke-Filemon and Probation Officer Samantha Phillips. Looking ahead, J&IS has planned additional training courses for 2025, including I-respect, life skills, positive parenting, aggression replacement, and employability training.

These initiatives underline the shared commitment of J&IS and Point Blanche Prison to fostering meaningful rehabilitation, reducing recidivism, and ensuring safer communities in St. Maarten. As one inmate noted, such programs offer hope and opportunities for growth that are essential for creating a better future.

For more information about the rehabilitation initiatives, contact Judicial & Institutional Services (J&IS) at 542-3449 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/j-is-completes-milestone-social-skills-training-prog-at-point-blanche-prison