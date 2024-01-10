John Larmonie Center set for major renovation, expansion | THE DAILY HERALD

An artist’s impression of the renovated and expanded John Larmonie Center.





PHILIPSBURG–The John Larmonie Center is set to undergo significant transformation as plans are underway for renovation and expansion, aimed at modernising and enriching the facilities to create an even more dynamic space for artistic expression and cultural engagement.

The renovation project, which encompasses various civil and architectural improvements, is scheduled to commence following the release of the upcoming Terms of Reference (TOR). According to a release from the Minister of Education’s Cabinet, the TOR, which is set to be distributed, will outline the project’s scope and serve as a blueprint for the extensive works planned for the John Larmonie Center.

Key components of the renovation and expansion project include several civil enhancements, such as comprehensive landscaping to create a more inviting and aesthetically pleasing environment, upgrades to existing drainage and sewerage systems to ensure efficient water management, expansion and improvement of parking facilities to cater to the growing needs of the artistic community and renovation of walkways and pavements for enhanced accessibility and safety.

Key components of the renovation and expansion project also include architectural transformations, which features the addition of a new floor to provide additional space for diverse artistic activities and events, modernisation of existing spaces in alignment with contemporary standards on the ground floor and the installation of a state-of-the-art roof for the open courtyard to maximise its usability throughout the year.

The John Larmonie Center was noted as a long-standing focal point for artistic, cultural gatherings and educational initiatives, “these enhancements aim to further elevate its role as a cornerstone of St. Maarten’s artistic landscape,” said the release.

“Local authorities and stakeholders are eagerly anticipating the release of the TOR, which will mark the official commencement of the project. The renovation and expansion of the John Larmonie Center are poised to create a lasting impact, providing a renewed space that reflects the spirit and creativity of the St. Maarten artistic community.”

