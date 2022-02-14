Joint controls carried out in Simpson Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

Members of the multidisciplinary team at Roxxy Beach on Friday, February 11. The Immigration and Border Protection Services (IBPS), the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, Customs St. Maarten and the Inspectorates of the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA carried out multidisciplinary joint controls in the Simpson Bay area in the evening hours. “The Daily Herald” understands that Roxxy Beach, Cappuccino and Mary’s Boon were among businesses checked for residence and work permits, illegal substances and business licences and that several undocumented workers were brought in for further investigation.

PHILIPSBURG–The Immigration and Border Protection Services (IBP), the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, Customs St. Maarten and the Inspectorates of the Ministries of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) and Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA carried out multidisciplinary joint controls with results in the Simpson Bay area on Friday, February 11.

The joint efforts are carried out as overall controls for residence and work permits, illegal substances and business licences, according to a press release from the Ministry of Justice.

During the joint controls, two establishments were fined by TEATT inspectors for irregularities in their business documentation/employing persons without valid documentation. Additionally, knives were confiscated by Customs at one of the establishments.

A total of 12 persons were detained due to failure to produce a valid work or residence permit and are being processed. Article 5 of the National Decree containing general measures LBHAM outlines the rules for exemption of work permits. For exception of the categories mentioned in Article 5, all persons require an employment permit.

Business owners are advised to ensure that their business is in possession of a business licence to operate in Dutch St. Maarten. If this is not the case, the business owner should visit the TEATT Ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs to regulate all that is required to operate a business. Businesses are also advised to see to it that all their employees are legally authorised to work and reside in Dutch St. Maarten. It is also essential that all persons employed by business are insured, as proper registration with social and health insurances SZV is mandatory.

If the employee is not born in St. Maarten, then it is necessary to contact the Labor Department, followed by applying for a residence permit with the Immigration Department of the Ministry of Justice. All non-nationals seeking to work and/or live in Dutch St. Maarten must be in possession of a valid work permit and residence permit. You are strongly advised to contact the Immigration Department to gain information.

The multidisciplinary team is executing its duties by law and the joint controls will continue throughout various communities. The public is reminded that persons age 12 and older are required by law to have a valid form of identification in their possession while using the public streets. Persons who are legally on the island by way of a work and residence permit should have these in their possession at all times.

Failure to identify oneself to the authorities is a misdemeanour and may result in being fined or detained.

The multidisciplinary team thanked the community for their support and cooperation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/joint-controls-carried-out-in-simpson-bay