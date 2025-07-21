Joint Court adopts code for fair case assignment | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Board and General Assembly of the Joint Court of Justice have formally adopted the Case Allocation Code, a comprehensive set of principles and guidelines governing the assignment of legal cases in the Court.

The newly-established code is designed to promote transparency, legal certainty and an equitable distribution of workload among judges. It reflects the Court’s ongoing commitment to a careful, impartial and transparent judicial organisation.

The purpose of the Case Allocation Code is to ensure that legal cases are assigned to judges based on objective criteria, rather than on arbitrary or subjective considerations. This approach supports judicial impartiality, leverages the expertise of judges and contributes to the timely handling of cases. The code also aligns with international legal standards, including rulings by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The Case Allocation Code is anchored in four key principles: objective criteria, impartiality, expertise, and timeliness. Case assignments must be guided by clear, objective standards rather than personal preference or discretionary decisions, ensuring fairness and consistency.

The process must also guarantee judicial impartiality, preventing conflicts of interest and maintaining trust in the court's neutrality. Expertise plays a central role, as assignments should reflect the specific knowledge and competencies of individual judges. Lastly, the code emphasises timeliness, requiring cases to be allocated swiftly to support the efficient handling of court proceedings.

The Case Allocation Code serves as a supplement to existing legislation and judicial regulations that uphold core values such as independence, impartiality and integrity. It is regarded as an important instrument for strengthening public confidence in the judicial system.

The full text of the Case Allocation Code is now available on the official website of the Joint Court of Justice under the section News/Publications/Case Allocation Code.

