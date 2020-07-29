Joint declaration of intent signed to improve healthcare in Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

Signing of the declaration of intent to improve healthcare in Statia by Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis (left) and St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF) Supervisory Board Chairman Olton Berkel. The letter was simultaneously signed by Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands director Herbert Barnard at the Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sport in The Hague on Monday, July 27.

EUSTATIUS–The public entity St. Eustatius, St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF) and the Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sport VWS signed a joint declaration of intent on Monday, July 27, to boost the quality of healthcare on the island.

The public entity and SEHCF have taken the step to “greatly improve” healthcare in Statia as the COVID-19 pandemic has made clear that the cooperation between the Public Health Department GGD, SEHCF and various other healthcare stakeholders must be more efficient and effective in providing better care to residents.To make high-quality, efficient medical care accessible and available to the residents of Statia, improved structural coordination is required between the SEHCF, Health Insurance Office ZVK, the Public Health Department and various other care providers. A steering committee will be set up for this purpose, comprising representatives of SEHCF’s supervisory board, the public entity and VWS. They are to monitor the change processes for all local healthcare entities involved.To develop and implement this, a chief medical officer (CMO) will be employed by the SEHCF for a minimum of six months, financed by the Ministry of VWS.

The CMO will have the task of raising Queen Beatrix Medical Centre’s (QBMC’s) internal medical organisation to a higher level.The SEHCF will make the CMO available to simultaneously function as healthcare manager and COVID-19 coordinator. In that capacity he will be responsible for greatly improving the collaboration between the QBMC as the primary care provider, the Public Health Department and other healthcare providers in Statia.Improved preparations for the COVID-19 response on the island will also be part of the task package. The healthcare manager/coordinator COVID-19 will be accountable to the steering committee.“All parties agree that every Statian has the right to accessible and good quality care. A strong foundation must be laid for a future-proof structure of healthcare in Statia and for adequate facilities that meet the applicable quality norms. This will result in prevention of (chronic) diseases and better care for patients, including in the event of hurricanes and in other crisis situations,” the public entity said in a statement on Monday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/joint-declaration-of-intent-signed-to-improve-healthcare-in-statia