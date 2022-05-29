Judge Manning’s wife dies in early-Sunday burglary | THE DAILY HERALD

POINTE BLANCHE–An early morning robbery at the residence of retired Judge of Instruction Wilfred Manning in Pointe Blanche has led to the death of his wife Lelia.

Police spokesperson Joe Josepha confirmed that two persons had entered the elderly couple’s home on Sunday morning, May 29, around 5:00am.

Lelia Manning woke up and heard the burglars entering the house on Thrush Road in Pointe Blanche. The shock and panic caused by the home invasion led to a massive heart attack, which caused the woman’s death.

Her husband, who is blind, tried to come to his wife’s rescue and was reportedly attacked by the two men. After they left, Manning made his way to his wife. He checked her pulse and attempted to resuscitate her, but his efforts proved in vain.

Police spokesman Josepha said early Sunday afternoon that he was unable to provide details about the incident, as police detectives and members of the Forensic Department are still busy investigating.

