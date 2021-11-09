Juggie’s ‘Chandelier of Bras’ raises more funds for Positive Foundation | THE DAILY HERALD

Positive Foundation President Shelly Alphonso and Juggie’s Place proprietor Jagdish Amarnaney are flanked by some “Friends of Juggie’s Place” at the annual donation presentation.

PHILIPSBURG–The pandemic may have slowed down tourism, but of the visitors who did come to St. Maarten, many found their way to Front Street to grab a drink and chat at Juggie’s Place – the Smallest Bar in the World. This was good for both the economy and for charity as Juggie’s raised US $700 for Positive Foundation, the group championing breast cancer awareness.

This latest donation, presented at the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, will further assist Positive Foundation with providing free educational literature and promoting activities aimed at lowering the risk factors for getting breast cancer for women and men.

In pre-pandemic times, Juggie’s made several donations amounting to US $2,000.

Juggie’s raises money for breast cancer awareness in a quirky and fun way: patrons are encouraged to donate an old or new bra for the “Chandelier of Bras” hanging above the tiny bar’s seating area. For each bra donated, Juggie’s proprietor Jagdish Amarnaney puts aside US $5 from his sales for Positive Foundation.

“Friends of Juggie’s Place” and others join in by not only leaving a bra behind with their name, the date, and, sometimes, a little story, but by giving a monetary donation with or without leaving a bra behind.

Each bra sometimes carries its own story that also connects to breast cancer awareness. Some bras are from breast cancer warriors and survivors. The chandelier has 501 bras and just as many or more stories dangling at Juggie’s Place.

A very happy Amarnaney said of this year’s donation: “The pandemic slowed down many things, but couldn’t stop the collection. The Smallest Bar In The World, now has 501 Bras hanging in the Ceiling With A Feeling!”

Thanking Amarnaney for continuing to support breast cancer awareness, Positive Foundation President Shelly Alphonso said: “Hanging the bras from the ‘Ceiling With A Feeling’, it is a very creative way to call attention to breast cancer and a terrific way to drive awareness.”

The collection of bras and funds for breast cancer awareness continue all year long at Juggie’s Place. Anyone, visitor or resident, is invited to become part of this campaign.

