Julian Harrigan Memorial Scholarship for Morancie | THE DAILY HERALD

Janet Morancie with members of the committee and alumni reps.

ANGUILLA–Janet Morancie is the recipient of the 2021-2022 Julian R. Harrigan Memorial Scholarship. The announcement was made at a special ceremony hosted by The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Open Campus Anguilla and the Anguilla Chapter of The UWI Alumni Association at The UWI Open Campus Anguilla, on Wednesday, November 17.

The Julian R. Harrigan Memorial Scholarship was established in 2016 by The UWI Open Campus Anguilla and The UWI Alumni Association – Anguilla Chapter, in collaboration with the family of the late Julian Harrigan, as a tribute to his contributions to the work of The UWI in Anguilla. Morancie is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in social work and is the sixth recipient of the award. She is noted for her active community service and commitment to lifelong learning and currently holds the position of Sub Fire Officer in the Anguilla Fire and Rescue Service.

On hand to witness the event and offer congratulations and support were a number of Morancie’s close family members, friends and co-workers. Also in attendance were President of The UWI Alumni Association – Anguilla Chapter, Kemoloy Murphy, Scholarship Committee Members Stanley Reid, Meredith Connor and Carl Harrigan, as well as The UWI Open Campus representatives. Jabari and Jamil Harrigan, (sons of the late Julian Harrigan), and his sister Brenda Proctor represented the family, along with Carl Harrigan.

In presenting the award, the committee applauded Morancie for her passion and commitment to achieving her goals. Speaking on behalf of the family, Carl Harrigan noted that it was now 10 years since the passing of his brother, Julian Harrigan and this was the sixth scholarship award. “Mr. Harrigan would be very proud of this 2021-2022 Scholarship recipient,” he said. “We know that Mrs. Morancie will make good use of this opportunity and we wish her much success.”

Morancie said that receiving the Julian R. Harrigan Scholarship Award was a pleasure and an honour. She thanked the committee and the staff of The UWI Open Campus for their support and expressed appreciation to her mother, husband and other family members. She also had high praise for her The UWI experience thus far. “It is challenging,” she said, “but since enrolling in this degree, I have come to truly believe that every department should have someone with a degree in social work.”

The Julian R. Harrigan Scholarship is funded by donations from his family, as well as The UWI Alumni and Friends. The annual award is available to new and continuing students at The UWI Open Campus Anguilla and covers up to US $2,200 in tuition for a normal academic year.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/julian-harrigan-memorial-scholarship-for-morancie