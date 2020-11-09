Jungle Nightclub gutted by fire of unknown origin | THE DAILY HERALD

Fire Trucks on the scene of the incident on Sunday morning.

SIMPSON BAY–Jungle Nightclub in Simpson Bay was completely gutted by a fire of unknown origin early Sunday morning.

Fire Officer on duty Clemente Jones told The Daily Herald that a call was received between 2:30am and 3:00am on Sunday that smoke had been emanating from the building. When officers arrived on the scene Jungle Nightclub was closed. Officers checked the entire building including the nearby Lotus Nightclub and ascertained that the fire was not there.

Fire Trucks on the scene.



When efforts to reach the owner of Jungle Nightclub were futile, Fire Officers had to forcibly enter the establishment and extinguish the fire. This process was time consuming. Jones said the damage to the building had been extensive. “It was really intense inside,” he said. The fire was contained to Jungle Nightclub.

Lotus only sustained some smoke damage.

By the time the owner of the establishment arrived on the scene, the fire was under control. Three units responded to the fire, one which was actively fighting the fire, the ladder truck to access the top of the building and a third which was transporting water to the scene as the fire hydrant nearby was not functioning.

The process to completely extinguish the fire took quite some hours. The 8:00am shift of officers had to take over from the first set of officers who had been on the scene from 2:30am to 3:00am. The Fire Department completed their work and left the scene around 10:00am.

The police forensics team is busy investigating the cause of the fire.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/jungle-nightclub-gutted-by-fire-of-unknown-origin