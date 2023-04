Alexander’s Youth Carnival Troupe: Through The Eyes of a Child, A Fisherman’s Tale is the winner of the Junior Carnival Parade held on Saturday, April 15. The children were decked out in costumes depicting a market lady, sea fans, seaweed and fishermen. The winner of the individual piece went to G-Iena Hyman, whose road piece was designed by Roy Oliver and G-Iena herself.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/junior-carnival-parade-winners