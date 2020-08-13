Just 1 incident reported in August week celebrations | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) has reported one incident during the various J’Ouvert and emancipation celebrations last week, but it was not considered serious.

The incident involved the use of a knife and one man suffered a minor injury. He was treated and discharged from Princess Alexandra Hospital and the offender was arrested.During the course of the week’s events, several stop and search operations were carried out by members of the RAPF which resulted in a number of offensive weapons being confiscated. These included several knives, a hammer, a machete and a pair of scissors.

The RAPF officers express thanks to the public and the organisers of the various events for their responsible behaviour and cooperation with police officers throughout the week.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/just-1-incident-reported-in-august-week-celebrations