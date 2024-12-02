Justice Committee visits prison to assess living conditions, hear inmates’ concerns | THE DAILY HERALD

Justice Committee members and some inmates at the prison.

POINT BLANCHE–Parliament’s Justice Committee visited the Point Blanche prison on Friday as part of its plans to ensure that the concerns of citizens, including prison inmates, are heard.

During the visit, the committee met with the Inmates Association, providing inmates the opportunity to voice their concerns directly. According to a press release, the Inmates Association acknowledged that once you do the crime, you have to do the time, but this cannot happen under inhumane circumstances.

Key issues discussed included outdated laws, inconsistencies in regulations in the Kingdom, concerns about medical well-being, and the critical importance of improved rehabilitation programmes and reintegration support for inmates.

“Inmates emphasized that effective rehabilitation programmes are essential for equipping them with the necessary skills, education, and support to successfully re-enter society. Without adequate rehabilitation and reintegration assistance, the likelihood of individuals reoffending increases, affecting not only themselves but also the safety and well-being of the wider community,” according to the press release.

The committee also toured the prison facilities, including the women’s section, to observe the living conditions first-hand. This provided valuable insight into the challenges faced by the prison and its inmates while awaiting the construction of a new facility. “By witnessing these conditions up close, the committee gained a clearer understanding of the issues that need urgent attention,” according to the release.

The committee will evaluate the information gathered to determine actionable steps within its parliamentary role. This includes assessing how to address these challenges through updated laws and policies.

“As co-legislators, the Justice Committee will collaborate with the Ministry of Justice to find practical solutions, with a particular focus on enhancing rehabilitation programmes and reintegration support to reduce repeat offences and promote public safety,” according to the release. “This visit marks an important step in the committee’s ongoing efforts to actively address justice-related matters. The Justice Committee reaffirmed its dedication to representing all citizens of St. Martin, including inmates, and is committed to supporting a more effective and humane justice system for the benefit of all.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/justice-committee-visits-prison-to-assess-living-conditions-hear-inmates-concerns