Justice function books under review by Advisory Council | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The function books for the entire Justice Ministry were approved by the Council of Ministers and have been sent to the Advisory Council for review, said Justice Minister Anna Richardson on Sunday.

This move puts the function books near the end of the legislative process. Richardson established a workgroup and steering committee to fast-track the creation of the function books in September 2020, which came on the heels of several protests by Justice workers in July 2020.

The workgroup completed the function books on schedule, handing them over to the Committee of Civil Servants Unions (CCSU) for review in late December 2020. The CCSU returned its advice in late February. Richardson said she sent a written response to CCSU on April 29.

After some adjustments and changes, the Council of Ministers approved the function books on May 11. They were sent to the Governor’s Cabinet on Friday, May 21, which forwarded them to the Advisory Council for review.

“I am confident with the draft as it currently stands, and trust that the next steps of the process shall be smooth; hopefully with minimal to no changes needed after the review by the Council of Advice,” said Richardson.

After the Advisory Council renders a positive advice, the function books will be sent to Governor Eugene Holiday, who will establish the function books into law as a National Decree containing general measures (in Dutch, “Landsbesluit houdende algemene maatregelen” or LBham).

“Having entered into the legislative process for review and advice by the Council of Advice, the advisory role of the CCSU has officially come to an end. The CCSU’s role was essential in providing necessary expertise in guiding the development of the function books to the legislative phase, with the additional support of the Personnel and Finance Departments,” said Richardson, characterising the submission as a milestone for the Justice Ministry and its employees.

She thanked the CCSU and workgroup and steering committee for their contributions to the function books.

“It has been challenging months leading up to where we are today, but through the dedication and hard work of a great team, we were able to achieve this milestone,” said Richardson. “I am pleased that the function books will be soon completed. This milestone is a positive step forward for the entire ministry.”

