Justice minister complies with court verdict, all inmates returned to Point Blanche prison cells | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–All inmates, including those previously housed at the Foreign Detention Center and the Philipsburg Police Station, have now been returned to their designated cells in the Point Blanche prison.

Justice Minister Nathalie Tackling said in a press release on Wednesday that this marks an important step in the Ministry of Justice’s ongoing recovery efforts at the facility.

The return of detainees from the Philipsburg Police Station followed a ruling by the Court of First Instance, which acknowledged the Ministry’s active response to the May 14 incident. The court instructed that those detainees be relocated to the prison within 24 hours. The Ministry “complied in full, completing the transfers safely and efficiently”.

Tackling said inmates transferred to Bonaire remain there for now, with plans for their return to St. Maarten in the medium term as part of a phased recovery process.

The temporary suspension of inmate rights and privileges has officially been lifted. While the complete daily programme is being gradually reintroduced, several key activities have already resumed. Inmates now have access to the large sports and exercise yard on a rotating schedule.

Gym sessions and music classes started June 11. Some religious services have been held for women, and access to the computer room will be reinstated gradually. The regular schedule for cleaning, maintenance and kitchen assistance as part of the inmate labour programme has also restarted.

In-person family visits will resume today, Thursday, June 12, under the regular visitation schedule. The visiting room has been “thoroughly cleaned, re-equipped and prepared to accommodate friends and family safely”.

As part of a broader reintegration focus, representatives of Probation Services visited the prison last week and confirmed that additional rehabilitation programmes will be launched in the coming weeks. This will further strengthen the Ministry’s commitment to structured inmate support and reintegration.

The prison director held several meetings with the Inmates’ Association over the past week to update them on the recovery process, answer questions and listen to concerns. These meetings were “constructive and well received”, helping maintain cooperation. Summaries were shared in writing and posted in common areas so all inmates can access

the information.

Facility upgrades and health measures continue. A primer layer is being applied to scraped interior walls while waiting for finishing paint. This protective measure allows safe use of affected areas. Electrical work in the cell sections and the PIT has been completed. A long-term security upgrade plan is being finalised.

Kingdom support remains steady. Three guards from Aruba departed June 11, while guards from Curaçao continue to provide operational assistance.

The Ministry reminds the public and media to refer only to official updates, noting that “in moments of crisis, misinformation can compromise progress and public trust.” Transparency and accountability remain central to its values, and timely updates will continue as recovery advances

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/justice-minister-complies-with-court-verdict-all-inmates-returned-to-point-blanche-prison-cells