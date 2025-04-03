Justice Minister to strengthen victims’ rights with new legislation by year-end | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Chief Prosecutor Hieke Buist, Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling, Head of Victim Support Services Cassandra Richardson and Vice President of the Court Gertjan Wouters jointly commit to strengthening the rights of victims of crimes.



PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling has committed to strengthening the rights of victims in the justice system through new legislation expected to be introduced before the end of the year.

During a recent meeting, Chief Prosecutor Hieke Buist, Head of Victim Support Services Cassandra Richardson, and Vice President of the Court Gertjan Wouters presented Minister Tackling with a formal letter outlining the need to improve the positions of victims and their families in criminal cases. The message was clear: victims deserve a more significant role and recognition in the justice process.

The new legislation aims to address these concerns by updating the Criminal Procedure Code to give victims the right to speak during hearings, to be consistently informed throughout the process, and to claim compensation for both financial and emotional damages. It will also establish mediation options between victims and offenders, promoting restorative justice and healing beyond the courtroom.

This development follows years of advocacy and recommendations, including a 2016 report from the Council for Law Enforcement that highlighted the critical need for enhanced victim support. The report emphasised the importance of establishing a Victim Support Bureau and a Compensation Fund for victims of violent and sexual crimes.

Although progress has been made with the establishment of Victim Support Services (VSS) on April 2, 2024, challenges remain due to limited resources and staffing. Additionally, there is still no Compensation Fund, leaving victims without adequate financial support when perpetrators are unable to pay court-ordered damages.

The Ministry of Justice acknowledges the existing gaps and remains dedicated to addressing them. The proposed legislation is expected to improve victim support services, ensure better legal representation, and enhance compensation mechanisms. This initiative represents a significant step toward a more balanced and fair justice system for all parties involved.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/justice-minister-to-strengthen-victims-rights-with-new-legislation-by-year-end