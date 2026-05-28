Justice Ministry refers Dennaoui detention questions to Prosecutor | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Justice has declined to comment on questions surrounding the detention conditions of Dr. Danny Dennaoui Jr. at Pointe Blanche prison, stating that matters relating to pre-trial detention and ongoing criminal proceedings fall under the authority of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Court.

The response followed a series of questions submitted by The Daily Herald to Justice Minister Nathalie Tackling regarding prison conditions, detention policy, and the safety of pre-trial detainees housed at the Pointe Blanche facility.

The questions were prompted by remarks made by a Prosecutor during court proceedings on May 20 in a separate narcotics trafficking case, in which a convicted man was sentenced to 42 months imprisonment, with 12 months suspended.

During those proceedings, the Prosecutor stated in Court that the convicted individual was not expected to begin serving his sentence in the near future due to the island’s prison capacity constraints. “It may take four to five years, until after the new prison has been built. We currently only incarcerate murderers, rapists and armed robbers,” the Prosecutor said.

Following those remarks, The Daily Herald sought clarification on why Dr. Dennaoui – who remains in pre-trial detention and has not been convicted of any crime – continues to be held at Pointe Blanche prison while awaiting continuation of criminal proceedings.

In its written response, the Ministry of Justice said it understood the public interest surrounding the matter but emphasised that it could not comment on individual cases.

“The Ministry is unable to comment on individual pending criminal cases, including decisions relating to pre-trial detention, the grounds for such detention, requests for alternative measures, or statements made by the Prosecutor during court proceedings,” the Ministry stated.

According to the Ministry, such matters “fall within the responsibility of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Court.”

The Ministry further noted that it remains responsible for the overall management of detention facilities and said it takes “its responsibility for safe and humane detention conditions seriously,” adding that this commitment forms part of the ongoing Detention Sector Reform Program.

However, it stated that, “in the interest of the proper administration of justice,” it would not publicly discuss “individual placement decisions, security assessments, or protective measures concerning specific detainees.”

The Daily Herald’s questions also included whether Pointe Blanche prison is considered an appropriate environment for Dr. Dennaoui, whether alternative detention arrangements were considered, and what safeguards exist for detainees considered vulnerable within the prison population.

Reference was made to practices in Curaçao, where certain vulnerable detainees – including professionals and public officials – may in some cases be housed separately in designated secure sections consisting of larger single-person cells arranged around a controlled courtyard, separated from violent offenders.

The Ministry referred those questions to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, stating: “Questions concerning the Prosecutor’s statements, the use of pre-trial detention, or possible alternatives to detention may therefore be directed to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.”

Following that referral, The Daily Herald submitted the same questions to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutor’s Office response

In a written response, the Prosecutor’s Office said it does not comment in detail on matters relating to ongoing criminal investigations or active court proceedings.

It stated that decisions concerning pre-trial detention are governed by the applicable legal framework and are subject to judicial review by the investigating judge and the Court at various stages of proceedings.

“In this specific matter, the suspect is being investigated for multiple serious offenses, including gijzeling (hostage-taking) and diefstal met geweld (violent theft/robbery),” the Prosecutor’s Office stated. It added that these fall within the category of serious violent offences discussed in court, with aggravating circumstances including the suspect’s profession as a doctor and allegations that the suspected acts were linked to that role, including claims of injection with a substance and threats regarding a victim’s survival without an antidote.

The Prosecutor’s Office further stated that detention conditions, inmate placement, and prison safety fall under the responsibility of the prison administration and the Ministry of Justice.

It concluded that it remains mindful of “the importance of balancing the interests of the investigation, public order, legal requirements, and the rights of all persons involved in criminal proceedings.”

Account from victim

On Tuesday, at 9.18am, The Daily Herald met with the alleged victim, 53-year-old woman M.B., who spoke with this newspaper for approximately one hour.

M.B. confirmed that on Monday, February 23, following the alleged incident in the early morning hours, she continued cleaning at the Dennaoui residence and left the premises at around 1:30pm.

She denied parts of the allegations as formulated by the Prosecutor in Court on Wednesday, May 20, specifically the charge of “diefstal met geweld” (violent theft/robbery).

When confronted with contradictory statements about what allegedly transpired, M.B. said that another cleaning lady, who has worked with the Dennaoui family for approximately 30 years, was present during the incident and can confirm that she was threatened with a handgun and injected with a substance.

However, The Daily Herald had earlier on Tuesday morning spoken to the house worker referenced by M.B., who contradicted that account. She stated that M.B. was not threatened with a weapon, not injected, and not harmed. “She continued cleaning the home that day,” the woman said. “She is fine. She told me herself when I spoke with her.”

Following her interview with The Daily Herald, during which she appeared calm and composed and displayed no visible signs of distress, M.B. requested transportation to the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Cole Bay, where she was dropped off.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/justice-ministry-refers-dennaoui-detention-questions-to-prosecutor