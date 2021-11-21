Justice Ministry to erect traffic signs in Philipsburg | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Towing policy to be established ~

PHILIPSBURG–The illegal parking of vehicles in Philipsburg has been a long-standing issue.

Minister of Justice Anna Richardson signed a Ministerial Decree on Wednesday, November 17, to have traffic signs erected throughout Philipsburg. The placement of these signs is the first phase of the Ministry of Justice’s trajectory to remind motorists of traffic laws and where it is forbidden to park in places such as sidewalks.

Richardson stated, “In the development of the decree, the Ministry opted to include recommendations that came in a report from the Ombudsman on November 30, 2020, regarding an investigation into the towing policy of the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM.”

Recommendations received in the Ombudsman’s report included a Philipsburg parking policy plan, a comprehensive towing policy with checks and balances, the establishment of a parking permit policy, and the amendment of the Road Traffic Ordinance.

The traffic signs to be erected will serve as instruments in combatting parking nuisance on Front Street and Boardwalk Boulevard. The signs will provide the public with more clarity on the parking rules and will improve enforcement activities. Experts from KPSM and the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI had an essential advisory role in identifying where additional traffic signs should be placed.

Placement of the signs is one of the steps taken by a joint working group that was put in place by the Ministry of Justice to address the long-lasting parking problems in Philipsburg. The working group consists of representatives of the Ministries of Justice, VROMI and Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT).

Combined efforts such as improved enforcement modalities by the Justice Ministry, infrastructure developments by the VROMI Ministry and the implementation of a parking permit policy by TEATT Ministry must lead to improved public road safety.

As the successful enforcement of parking violations requires more modalities than imposing fines, the Justice Ministry will soon initiate a public tender to contract a reliable towing company. According to the law, vehicles can be towed if they are hindering traffic or when they are left on the public road for more than 48 hours in a non-drivable state.

As demonstrated by negative experiences in the past, the outsourcing of towing activities should be done properly and carefully. Richardson will ensure transparency by pursuing a public tender procedure and by publishing a towing policy that will provide the necessary clarity about procedures and fees to the public.

“In addressing this issue, the Ministry of Justice will also establishment a phone number or online form where the public will be encouraged to alert KPSM of grave parking violations in a bid to improve enforcement. The Ministry of Justice also intends to amend the law to introduce the legal possibility of applying wheel clamps. As such, government will continue to implement measures that contribute to realizing a safe and attractive city centre for residents, business owners as well as tourists,” said Richardson.

The Ombudsman received a letter from the minister on Friday, November 19, in which an extensive update on the parking and towing policy was provided.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/justice-ministry-to-erect-traffic-signs-in-philipsburg