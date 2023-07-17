Juvelle ‘Loca’ Maduro wins 2023 Road March competition | THE DAILY HERALD

Juvelle “Loca” Maduro (extreme right) performing on stage with her backup dancers.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Juvelle “Loca” Maduro walked away with the 2023 Road March title and the US $4,000 grand prize during the competition held at Ernest “Mike” van Putten Youth Centre/Lion’s Den on Saturday, July 15.

Maduro came out ahead of competitors Ortiz “Face” Schmidt, Rumel “Mr Spice” Pandt, Thadius “T-Time” Flemming and Sjahairah “Lady Shortah” Fleming. Competitors pulled out all the stops and presented the crowd with pageantry, stage presence and amazing talent.

A first-time contender, Maduro won with her song “Proud Statian”, with 339 points. She was accompanied by the MStar Band. Following her performance, Maduro said she will be leaving for the Netherlands shortly to further her education and performed the song “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You”.

First Runner-Up went to Schmidt with his song “Acting Stupid” with 317 points and Second Runner-Up went to Fleming with her song “It’s You” with 217 points.

Juvelle “Loca” Maduro (second left) celebrating on stage with her supporters.

Some of the contestants were transported to the event in style. “T-Time” Flemming arrived with a police escort, “Lady Shortah” Fleming arrived in a large red dump truck, while Maduro arrived in a music vehicle with her backup dancers.

The competition was judged by Ricky “Da Phox” Bertie (Head Judge), Don Angelo Farrell and Raheem Atkinson. Master of ceremonies Leoncio “Private” Lopes, who himself is a former Road March King, said he was inspired by this year’s event and will be returning for next year’s event.

A large crowd was present to watch the singers in action. Following the competition, the Skillful Band from St. Maarten entertained the crowd

The Skillful band from the island of St. Maarten on stage.

Statia Carnival will continue today, Monday, July 17, when Djahvernicia Redan, Emily Guzman and Nayema Schmidt will compete in the Little Miss Statia Junior Queen Pageant. Little Miss Statia 2021 Rikaylia Chamberlien will take her last walk around the stage before she gives up her crown. On Tuesday, July 18, Eux Party Maniacs will host Clutching the Vibes Youth Night 2023 which will feature rapping, singing, dancing and different performances. There will also be door prizes, games and giveaways.

From left: Carnival Committee President Marlon “DJ Runnthings” Hook, Carnival Committee member Che Farrel, MYF Director Dion “Mega D” Humphreys and Juvelle “Loca” Maduro accepting her grand prize on stage.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/juvelle-loca-maduro-wins-2023-road-march-competition