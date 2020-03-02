K1 Britannia and MPC team up for SXM DOET | THE DAILY HERALD

Group picture at K1’s 2019 project “Building Free Little Libraries”.

PHILIPSBURG–For the sixth year in a row, K1 Britannia Foundation is taking part in the annual SXM DOET event, scheduled to take place March 13-14. The foundation will be hosting one large project in collaboration with Milton Peters College (MPC), the largest high school in St. Maarten.

This year’s K1 project is called, “Repairing and beautification of bathrooms”. It will take place at MPC and requires 10-15 volunteers for both March 13 and 14.

“The inspiration behind the project is to empower and motivate the students to strive to be as good as they can be. Over the past years, the bathrooms have not been updated/renovated and the students have been complaining about the state of the restrooms.

“The reason we choose to work with K1 is that I have worked with K1 in the past. They are professional, take volunteerism and giving back very seriously, and I am sure that the job will be done, and done well,” said MPC teacher Laticia Brown.

K1 said it is important that students have comfortable and functioning restrooms because school is like a second home for young persons.

“We’re really excited to be working with MPC for SXM DOET this year. During the two-day project, volunteers will be replacing toilet seats, fixing faucets, installing mirrors and, most importantly, beautifying all bathrooms by painting positive affirmations on the bathroom doors,” said K1 Britannia Foundation Programme Manager Yasmine Essed.

SXM DOET is an initiative that facilitates island-wide volunteering. This initiative ensures that community organisations get the help they need, while seeking to cultivate a sense of fulfilment for volunteers.

K1 said it strongly believes in SXM DOET’s mission to “help encourage volunteerism and community service, by showing how fun, creative, and gratifying volunteering can really be.”

“We would like to encourage not only families, friends, colleagues, companies, or alumni to sign up, but a special focus on handy and artistic volunteers who can help bring this project to life,” said K1 Britannia Foundation Programme Manager Alan Schet.

To sign up as a volunteer for SXM DOET, persons are asked to visit

www.sxmdoet.com.

For more information about K1 Britannia Foundation and/or this project, persons can visit

www.k1britanniafoundation.org ,

www.facebook.com/K1SXM , send an e-mail to

contact@k1britanniafoundation.org

document.getElementById(‘cloak7499f615e70b9de74b7035495aa6262d’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy7499f615e70b9de74b7035495aa6262d = ‘contact’ + ‘@’;

addy7499f615e70b9de74b7035495aa6262d = addy7499f615e70b9de74b7035495aa6262d + ‘k1britanniafoundation’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;

var addy_text7499f615e70b9de74b7035495aa6262d = ‘contact’ + ‘@’ + ‘k1britanniafoundation’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;document.getElementById(‘cloak7499f615e70b9de74b7035495aa6262d’).innerHTML += ‘<a ‘ + path + ‘\” + prefix + ‘:’ + addy7499f615e70b9de74b7035495aa6262d + ‘\’>’+addy_text7499f615e70b9de74b7035495aa6262d+'<\/a>’;

, or call tel. 1-721-543-3332 or 1-721-554-7383.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/k1-britannia-and-mpc-team-up-for-sxm-doet