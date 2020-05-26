K1 Britannia to host fundraiser | THE DAILY HERALD

K1 Britannia volunteers making food packages for vulnerable families.

PHILIPSBURG–K1 Britannia Foundation will host an online musical fundraiser at 7:00pm Saturday, May 30. The proceeds will go to the foundation’s disaster relief and crisis team, K1 DIRECT.

“K1 DIRECT has been instrumental in providing much-needed food and hygiene packages for vulnerable families in St. Maarten since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. To continue to do their work, more funds are needed. To generate these funds, K1 DIRECT’s volunteers decided to organise an online show featuring popular artistes and other surprises,” said K1 Britannia Foundation in a press release on Monday.

With the help of around 50 volunteers, K1 DIRECT has delivered more than 4,500 food and hygiene packages since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. “The need remains great, as a growing number of persons are struggling financially,” said K1 DIRECT Programme Manager Alan Schet.

“Musicians, volunteers and companies are uniting to help our community. This online fundraiser will offer an evening of extraordinary music and will introduce you to K1’s efforts,” said K1 DIRECT volunteer Roy Van Zutphen, who is taking the lead in organising the fundraiser.

Scheduled to perform are Orange Grove, Guilda, Mister T, King James, DJ Outkast, Funky Horny Horns, DJ EM, DJ Big Boss, Shady Brothers, Jonny Guy, Percy Rankin, Avocado Pie, Kainos, Gianfranco and Lee, Ebony Empress, and Malaika Maxwell.

“Some artistes will be releasing new music, and you will be able to see them perform in the intimate setting of their home or studio,” said K1 Britannia.

The online fundraiser can be seen on K1 Britannia Foundation’s Facebook page at 7:00pm Saturday, May 30.

Persons can make donations via online bank transfer, or by going to

www.k1britanniafoundation.org and clicking on “donate now” on the webpage to donate by credit card or PayPal. Donations are also possible via TelEm top-up.

“Many companies are showing their support by providing amazing prizes for this fundraiser. The higher the donation you make, the higher your chances will be to win a wide variety of prizes, such as a seven-night stay at Holland House Beach Hotel,” said Van Zutphen.

“We are so appreciative of all volunteers, artistes and companies that are making this fundraiser happen, and we hope that the show will generate a lot of positivity and donations. Every dollar will go towards the efforts of continuing to ensure that every person in our community has enough to eat,” said K1 DIRECT co-manager Priya Thirumur.

For more information, persons can visit

www.facebook.com/k1sxm. Those interested in donating, providing prizes, or performing during the fundraiser are asked to call or send K1 Britannia Foundation a message at tel. 1-721-553-8186.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/k1-britannia-to-host-fundraiser