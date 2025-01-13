Kadaster and KITLV to preserve St. Maarten’s heritage documents | THE DAILY HERALD

Professors Francio Guadaloupe (left) and Diana Suhardiman (right) with Anelski Jundri Richardson of Kadaster.

PHILIPSBURG–Kadaster St. Maarten and the Royal Netherlands Institute of Southeast Asian and Caribbean Studies KITLV have entered into a partnership to enhance the conservation and management of the island’s historical documents. This collaboration, initiated by Professor Francio Guadeloupe under the “Islanders on the Helm” project, aims to safeguard vital heritage records for future generations.

The agreement focuses on specialized training for Kadaster staff, encompassing both technical aspects of document preservation and essential soft skills for effective file management. It also establishes internship opportunities between the two organizations, fostering mutual learning in land management and historical document context.

Anelski Jundri Richardson, Kadaster’s Internal Archive and Digitization Assistant, will receive advanced training in heritage file conservation and management as part of this initiative.

In addition, Kadaster is progressing toward establishing a dedicated “heritage office.” A two-year lease for an alternative location is nearing completion, which will provide a controlled environment for the conservation, preparation, and scanning of historical documents, ensuring their preservation and accessibility for research and education.

This project is part of a broader training program for Kadaster’s management and staff, scheduled for formal presentation in the second quarter of 2025.

Kadaster Director Benjamin Ortega stated, “This collaboration between KITLV and Kadaster marks a significant step forward in the preservation of the region’s heritage. Both organizations are committed to working together to ensure that historical documents are safeguarded and properly managed for the benefit of future generations.”

Kadaster serves as St. Maarten’s official registrar of immovable property ownership, ensuring legal certainty in property transactions and facilitating sustainable development. The organization’s dedication to transparency, operational excellence, and technological innovation has established it as a cornerstone of St. Maarten’s economic landscape.

KITLV, renowned for its extensive collections and research in Southeast Asian and Caribbean studies, brings invaluable expertise to this partnership, furthering the preservation and understanding of the region’s rich historical heritage.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kadaster-and-kitlv-to-preserve-st-maarten-s-heritage-documents