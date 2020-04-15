Kajsa Ollongren back as minister | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Kajsa Ollongren.

THE HAGUE–Minister Kajsa Ollongren officially resumed her tasks as Minister of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations on Tuesday. Raymond Knops, who assumed a large part of her tasks, is once again State Secretary of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations.

King Willem-Alexander performed the swearing-in ceremony at Palace Huis ten Bosch on Tuesday morning. Sworn in were State Secretary Knops and State Secretary of Infrastructure and Water Management Stientje van Veldhoven-van der Meer.

Knops and Van Veldhoven-van der Meer were dismissed with full honour from their tasks as respectively Minister of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations and Minister of Environmental Affairs and Housing. Before swearing them in, the King extended formal recognition of the work that Knops and Van Veldhoven-van der Meer had done in the past months for him and for the Kingdom.

When Minister Ollongren temporarily gave up her portfolio per November 1, 2019, for health reasons, several changes were made within the Council of Ministers. Knops and Van Veldhoven-van der Meer were appointed as ministers.

Minister of Defence Ank Bijleveld-Schouten assumed responsibility for the intelligence and security service AIVD from Ollongren. Bijleveld-Schouten was relieved of this task on Tuesday, and received formal gratitude from the King for her work.

Ollongren will not resume her position as vice-prime minister for now. This task was temporarily transferred to Minister of Social Affairs and Labour Wouter Koolmees, who will remain vice-prime minister for the time being.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kajsa-ollongren-back-as-minister