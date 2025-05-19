Keenan Benjamin receives support from police union for educational trip | THE DAILY HERALD

Keenan Benjamin (left) receiving the financial donation from the police union NAPB.

PHILIPSBURG–The board of police union NAPB St. Maarten has presented a monetary donation to Keenan Benjamin, the son of the late police officer Gamali “Benji” Benjamin, in support of his upcoming educational journey.

On Friday, May 16, the union honoured Keenan with the contribution as a token of appreciation and encouragement. In July, Keenan will travel to Orlando, Florida, to participate in the 100th anniversary celebration of Key Club International – an organisation committed to empowering young people and making a positive impact in communities around the world.

The NAPB, along with the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, extended their heartfelt wishes to Keenan for a successful and meaningful experience abroad, and expressed confidence in his continued growth and achievements.

