Keeping the neighbours abreast | THE DAILY HERALD

Princess Juliana International Airport operating company PJIAE recently held a meeting with members of Beacon Hill Association as part of the company’s public outreach campaign.

According to the company, the campaign is being carried out to inform all media streams, travellers, residents and stakeholders about “Package two – Reconstruction of the Terminal Building”. The campaign is part of the company’s broader Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP), which was developed in March 2019, and which is included in company’s draft Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/keeping-the-neighbours-abreast