Kidz at Sea Foundation bids farewell to ‘Maiden’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Sailing yacht “Maiden” in Simpson Bay Lagoon.

SIMPSON BAY–Kidz at Sea Foundation bid farewell to sailing yacht Maiden, whose six-day visit ended on Tuesday, December 17.

Current Zero to Hero course students and St. Maarten Yacht Club (SMYC) Youth Sailing participants helped Maiden experience her first regatta over the weekend, after her recent refit.

“What an awesome experience for aspiring sailors to race aboard such a famous yacht!” said Kidz at Sea Foundation in a press release on Tuesday. “Our students have been touched and tremendously inspired by this story and the special opportunity that they have had.

“We would like to give a special ‘thank you’ to Captain Liz and her all-female crew for including Kidz at Sea in their visit to St. Maarten and to not forget that we have volunteers to crew when they return for the 40th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta.

“We would also like to thank our very own St. Maarten support team, the Harbour Group of Companies, Simpson Bay Resort and Marina, and, of course, the St. Maarten Yacht Club, without whom this special opportunity would not have been possible.”

Maiden made history in 1990 by sailing the famous Around the World Whitbread Race with the first-ever all-female crew. The team not only participated, but won two of the most crucial legs of the race.

The current 10 participants in the Zero to Hero course – two women and eight men – are in their last week of studies leading to the Boat Master exams on Thursday and Friday, said Kidz at Sea Foundation on Tuesday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93368-kidz-at-sea-foundation-bids-farewell-to-maiden