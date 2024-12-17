Kidz at Sea foundation launches second edition of ‘Zero to Hero’ | THE DAILY HERALD

SIMPSON BAY–Kidz at Sea Foundation announced the launch of its second session of the “Zero to Hero” and Engineer certification courses. This initiative aims to empower local youth with professional qualifications and career opportunities in the marine industry.

The new courses are made possible through the generous support of main sponsor Samenwerkende Fondsen. Building on the success of the first session, the foundation is now accepting applications from motivated individuals aged 17 to 25 for the next round, set to begin in January 2025.

The recently concluded first session saw two participants, Bryan and Nicholas, earn an impressive array of certifications, including STCW, 15M Powerboat License, VHF Radio License, an Engineering License, and an introduction to marine career pathways. These achievements have equipped them with competitive skills for the global and local marine industry, opening doors to employment opportunities in areas such as charter boat operations, marinas, and larger vessels.

The new training program is open to both male and female applicants who meet the following criteria: they must be between the ages of 17 and 25, possess basic reading and writing skills, and demonstrate the ability to swim. This ensures that participants have the foundational skills needed to succeed in the hands-on training and certification process.

Designed for individuals who may lack the financial means to access such training independently, the course provides a pathway for passionate young people to build a career in the marine industry. Community members are encouraged to nominate deserving candidates who display determination and a strong desire to succeed.

The application deadline is January 5, 2024, with the program running for one month starting later that month.

Kidz at Sea Foundation extends its gratitude to the Maritime School of the West Indies, Magnis NV, Shortcut 2 Success, FKG Marine Rigging & Fabrication, and Dock Maarten for their support in making this initiative possible.

For more information or to apply, contact the foundation at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloak03fc51cd0f04e66f7481fff386d8a146’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy03fc51cd0f04e66f7481fff386d8a146 = ‘caribsailing’ + ‘@’;

addy03fc51cd0f04e66f7481fff386d8a146 = addy03fc51cd0f04e66f7481fff386d8a146 + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_text03fc51cd0f04e66f7481fff386d8a146 = ‘caribsailing’ + ‘@’ + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloak03fc51cd0f04e66f7481fff386d8a146’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_text03fc51cd0f04e66f7481fff386d8a146+”;

or call +1 721-580-5806.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kidz-at-sea-foundation-launches-second-edition-of-zero-to-hero