‘Kim Saves the Ocean’ author went to Aruba on book tour | THE DAILY HERALD

Children’s book author Sara Bharwani reading for students at the International School of Aruba.

PHILIPSBURG–Environmental activist, children’s book author and social entrepreneur Sara Bharwani visited Aruba from March 4 to 6 on a special tour to promote her book, “Kim Saves the Ocean”. This was in partnership with UNESCO Aruba.

“Through school visits, book donations and a library contribution, the tour aimed to educate and inspire Aruba’s youth about the dangers of plastic pollution while introducing Aruban children to the heritage sites of their sister island [St. Maarten – Ed.] in the Dutch Caribbean,” Bharwani said in a press release on Tuesday.

Written during the coronavirus lockdown, the book follows Kim, a young girl on a mission to protect marine life from the dangers of single-use plastics. Along her journey, she encounters a talking straw named Emmy, a confused turtle, a trapped pelican and a struggling spoon named Brent.

With teamwork and determination, Kim not only saves her new friends, but also learns the importance of reducing plastic waste and protecting the ocean.

Set in St. Maarten, the book features real-life landmarks, native plants and marine species.

Since its publication in 2022, Bharwani says “Kim Saves the Ocean” has sold 800 copies. It has also been placed in the St. Maarten Library, and received a UNESCO order of 100 copies for public schools.

Bharwani has also created learning materials, including puzzles, stuffed toys and a colouring book. “These interactive materials make sustainability education engaging and hands-on for young readers,” she said.

During the Aruba book tour, Bharwani read to more than 200 students at International School of Aruba, Prinses Amalia Basisschool and Colegio Hilario Angela.

The three schools received a donation of books and learning materials, while the National Library of Aruba was given books.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kim-saves-the-ocean-author-went-to-aruba-on-book-tour