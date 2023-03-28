Kim Sha Beach shooting victim succumbs to wounds | THE DAILY HERALD

The late James Marlin.





SIMPSON BAY–A man identified as James Marlin, who was shot during an incident at Cocky Turtle on Kim Sha Beach on Saturday night, has succumbed to his injuries.

Police spokesperson Ethelwoldus Josepha confirmed to The Daily Herald that the victim had died. He said police were notified of the man’s passing around noon on Tuesday. He passed away in St. Maarten. He was said to have been taken off life support on Monday.

Marlin was shot after tumult broke out among the partygoers at an event at Cocky Turtle and a shot was fired. Witnesses saw the victim fall down in front of the stage.

A woman, who in daily life works as a nurse on the ambulance, ran towards the seriously injured man and tried to resuscitate him. Bystanders called the police. Central Dispatch of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM received several reports of the shooting around 1:30am.

Witnesses noticed two men had a very brief altercation, after which one of them walked away. As the other pursued him, the first turned and slapped his pursuer. This man immediately pulled out a weapon and fired a shot at the man who hit him, according to a woman who was standing at a short distance.

The victim was shot in the upper body. He was in very critical condition when ambulance personnel and police patrols arrived at the scene, still being kept alive by the nurse that had started CPR immediately after he was shot. The victim was rushed to St. Maarten Medical Center.

Police had initially requested the public’s assistance in tracing the shooter, whose photo has been circulating around social media since the incident occurred.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kim-sha-beach-shooting-victim-succumbs-to-wounds