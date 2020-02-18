Kind gesture | THE DAILY HERALD

Michael Seebaran and a woman who described herself as “Aunty Sally” treated residents of the senior citizens’ home in Belvedere to free lunch on Sunday, February 16.

The lunch consisted of 24 plates of food made by Aunty Sally. Trinidad-born Seebaran – a diver, volunteer, ex-prison guard and candidate on United Democrats’ (UD’s) slate in the January 2020 election – said his motivation for volunteerism stems from hardships while growing up. Seebaran spends some of his spare time helping senior citizens with yard work and roof repairs in St. Peters and South Reward, among other works of charity.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kind-gesture