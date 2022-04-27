King Beau Beau new Calypso Monarch | THE DAILY HERALD

King Beau Beau (fourth from left) after being crowned the new Calypso Monarch.

POND ISLAND–King Beau Beau has been crowned the new Senior Calypso Monarch 2022.

King Beau Beau’s renditions of “Who They Locking Up Next” and “Tribute to St. Maarten” amassed 899 points to de-throne reigning Calypso Monarch Empress Zee in the NAGICO Senior Calypso finals held in Carnival Village on Tuesday, April 26.

Beau Beau delivered two captivating performances that easily swept the crowd to their feet.

Coming in as first runner-up was His Majesty Baker Jr., who earned 779 points for his performances of “A Special Vaccine” and “Call a Spade a Spade”.

Ricky da Phox was second runner-up, earning 739 points for his performances of “Position” and “The Virus Dread”.

The remaining calypsonians who competed in the finals were Man George, Lady Baker, Mighty Chipman, Ebony Empress, Lady Righteous, The Wizard and King Barrow.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/king-beau-beau-new-calypso-monarch