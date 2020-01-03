King Rumer donates to MHF’s Ambulant team | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Nurse Antoinine Gourdet, MHF executive assistant Cyrille Brooks, ambulant nurse Jessica Cannegieter, Rumari “King Rumer” Rogers and ambulant nurse Tracy John

CAY HILL–To mark the beginning of the New Year Rumari Rogers, an entertainer/radio co-host and calypsonian also known as “King Rumer”, recently made a donation to Mental Health Foundation’s (MHF’s) ambulant nurses.

MHF currently has four ambulant nurses providing “effective” interventions and “positive outcomes” for clients facing mental health, crisis or substance abuse disorders outside of a hospital setting in St. Maarten.

The donation was made possible thanks to the annual Rumino Tournament hosted by the entertainer, which was held at Soggy Dollar on November 30.

MHF thanked King Rumer for his donation and for the recognition of the work the ambulant nurses do within the community.

Present for the donation were MHF Nurse Antoinine Gourdet, MHF executive assistant Cyrille Brooks, and ambulant nurses Jessica Cannegieter and Tracy John.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93732-king-rumer-donates-to-mhf-s-ambulant-team