Kingdom Council of Ministers postponed | THE DAILY HERALD

THE HAGUE–The Kingdom Council of Ministers RMR meeting scheduled for Friday has been postponed by at least two weeks. The stated reason is that the newly appointed ministers of the Rutte IV cabinet need time to delve into the file.

On the agenda are some tricky issues about which no agreement could be reached with the governments of Curaçao, Aruba and St. Maarten regarding the draft Consensus Kingdom Act for the establishment of the Caribbean Body for Reform and Development COHO.

For the Netherlands, this was a reason to suspend their exemption (due to the corona crisis) from the legal obligation to have a balanced budget.

Until this matter is resolved, the three Dutch Caribbean countries will not be eligible for new liquidity support.

The governments in Willemstad, Oranjestad and Philipsburg hope that incoming State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Alexandra Van Huffelen, unlike her predecessor Raymond Knops, is prepared to compromise.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kingdom-council-of-ministers-postponed