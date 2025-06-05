Kingdom, US and France reaffirm security cooperation in Caribbean | THE DAILY HERALD

Delegations exchanged updates on intelligence sharing, joint operations, and new strategic approaches.

WILLEMSTAD–Defence officials from the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the United States and France gathered in Curaçao this week for their semi-annual trilateral consultation on regional security.

The meeting is part of ongoing collaboration under the Joint Inter Agency Task Force South (JIATF-S), a United States-led international coalition dedicated to combating drug trafficking and transnational crime in the Caribbean.

The Royal Netherlands Navy Command in the Caribbean CZMCARIB has represented the Kingdom in JIATF-S operations for over 30 years, contributing to coordinated efforts in maritime security and counter-narcotics enforcement.

During this week’s consultation, the delegations exchanged updates on intelligence sharing, joint operations, and new strategic approaches aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of regional drug interdiction missions. Discussions emphasised the importance of seamless coordination and the integration of new technologies and operational concepts.

Recent successes underscore the strength of this trilateral partnership. In recent weeks, Dutch and French forces carried out a joint counter-narcotics mission, while ongoing cooperation with the United States remains active. Currently, the Dutch naval ship “Zr. Ms. Friesland” is deployed with a US Coast Guard boarding team on board, supported by both a United States Coast Guard helicopter and patrol vessels.

Maritime operations remain a cornerstone of regional counter-drug efforts and are proving to be a highly effective means of combating cross-border crime. The continued collaboration among the three nations reflects a shared commitment to maintaining a secure and stable Caribbean region.

By convening regularly and operating jointly, the defence partners reaffirm their dedication to regional security and their determination to confront organised crime at sea.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kingdom-us-and-france-reaffirm-security-cooperation-in-caribbean