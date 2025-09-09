KLM cancels 100 flights today because of ground crew strike | THE DAILY HERALD

AMSTERDAM–Royal Dutch Airlines KLM has cancelled 100 flights today, Wednesday, after ground crew announced a two-hour strike, a spokesperson for KLM said on Tuesday, confirming a report by Dutch news agency ANP.

The cancelled flights will affect 27,000 passengers, the spokesperson added.

European airlines have struggled this summer with the fallout of strikes, causing delays across the continent.

Budget carrier Ryanair said it had been forced to cancel multiple flights in July tied to French air traffic control strikes.

KLM reached an agreement with some labour unions last week, but ongoing labour disputes on a collective agreement continue, as the two unions that were not part of the deal said they would move forward with strike action.

A two-hour strike by ground staff is planned on Wednesday morning, followed by a four-hour strike next Wednesday, September 17, also in the morning.

Flight cancellations can have knock-on effects for the entire flight schedule, causing delays and challenges for the aviation system.

