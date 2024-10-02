KLM offers extra flights to St. Maarten and Curaçao | THE DAILY HERALD

KLM pilots flew their newest aircraft, an Airbus A321neo, home to Schiphol on September 27. This aircraft will be used for flights to St. Maarten.





SCHIPHOL–KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is expanding its winter schedule with new flights to St Maarten and Curaçao. Flights to St. Maarten will operate five times a week, as a stopover to Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Boosting global connectivity for travellers, KLM’s winter schedule, effective from October 27, 2024, to March 30, 2025, will include more than 150 destinations.

KLM’s Premium Comfort class will be available on all Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft during this period. In addition, the airline is enhancing its fleet with three new Airbus A321neo aircraft, bringing the total to four by year’s end.

The Airbus A321 was developed to compete with the Boeing 757, offering a larger cabin than the A320 and seating up to 240 passengers. Known for its fuel efficiency, advanced avionics, and modern design, the lengthened A321neo first flew on February 9, 2016, and entered service with Virgin America in May 2017.

Flights to St. Maarten will operate five times a week, combined with Port of Spain, Trinidad, while flights to Curaçao will increase during peak holiday periods. Daily services to Paramaribo will also be available.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/klm-offers-extra-flights-to-st-maarten-and-curacao