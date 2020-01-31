KLM suspends flights to China | THE DAILY HERALD

MSTERDAM — Based on existing and anticipated advice issued by various national and international bodies, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dutch airline KLM has decided that it will also suspend service to the Chinese cities Beijing and Shanghai after this weekend until February 9.

KLM said in a statement on Thursday that it is closely monitoring development of the Coronavirus outbreak in China and is maintaining intensive contact with various national and international health and aviation bodies.

KLM previously announced that it would suspend service to Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen.

The flights departing from Amsterdam on Sunday, February 2, are currently intended to give as many customers as possible the opportunity to return to Amsterdam from Beijing and Shanghai. The flexible rebooking policy for China, as previously announced, will remain in force, the airline said on its website.

Air France, the sister company of KLM, said Thursday it would immediately cease all flights to and from China in connection with the Coronavirus. Other major European airlines such as Lufthansa and British Airways already decided on Wednesday not to fly to China.

“After careful examination of the situation, the airline decided this Thursday to cancel all flights to and from mainland China until February 9,” Air France said in a statement.

Air France operates special flights to Shanghai and Beijing today, Friday “to ensure that passengers and staff return safely.”

KLM’s sister company had already announced on January 22 that it would stop flights to and from Wuhan, where the Coronavirus had broken out. That measure will remain in force until further notice.

KLM announced on Wednesday that it would suspend direct flights between Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/klm-suspends-flights-to-china