KLM suspends flights to Curaçao, Aruba and Sint Maarten due to regional airspace closure | THE DAILY HERALD

SCHIPHOL – KLM has temporarily suspended all flights to the Dutch Caribbean islands of Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten. The airline confirmed that the decision was taken because the airspace around Curaçao has been closed amid the escalating situation in Venezuela.

As a result of the airspace restrictions, KLM is currently unable to operate its scheduled services to the three islands. The airline has not indicated how long the suspension will remain in effect, stating that operations will resume once it is safe to do so and when airspace restrictions are lifted.

In addition to the Dutch Caribbean, KLM has also halted flights to Georgetown, the capital of Guyana, and to Bridgetown, citing the same regional security and airspace concerns.

The suspension follows heightened tensions in the region, including military activity and reports of instability in Venezuela, which have prompted aviation authorities to impose precautionary airspace closures in parts of the southern Caribbean.

Passengers affected by the cancellations are advised to monitor KLM’s official communication channels for updates regarding rebooking options, refunds, and the resumption of flights. Local authorities and airport operators in the Caribbean continue to assess the impact of the airspace closure on regional and international air traffic.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/klm-suspends-flights-to-curacao-aruba-and-sint-maarten-due-to-regional-airspace-closure