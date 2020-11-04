Knops arrives in Statia, checks out projects | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Eustatius Health Department employee Beverly Woodley (front), followed by State Secretary Raymond Knops and his delegation being escorted from the F.D. Roosevelt Airport Departure Hall to their awaiting transportation.

GIS Protocol Officer Mercedes Lopes-Spanner, Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij, Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis and F.D. Roosevelt Airport Manager Darren Wilson.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Dutch State Secretary of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Raymond Knops arrived in St. Eustatius on a private chartered aircraft on Tuesday, November 3.

Knops and his delegation were met at F.D. Roosevelt Airport by Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij, Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis, GIS Protocol Officer Mercedes Lopes-Spanner and F.D. Roosevelt Airport Manager Darren Wilson. There were markers on the ground for parties to adhere to social distancing at the airport.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Knops and his delegation did not physically interact with the government commissioners. They were checked by the St. Eustatius Health Department, as per the island’s emergency ordinance measures. St. Eustatius Health Department employee Beverly Woodley escorted the delegation to their awaiting transportation.

Knops and his delegation drove themselves to the various projects on their scheduled agenda and are expected to remain at their quarantine location. This was the first time since the government commissioners were appointed that Knops had seen them in person on the island.

Persons in the community would normally venture out to greet the State Secretary, but due to COVID-19, this was not possible.

Knops is expected to depart the island today, Wednesday, November 4, for Saba.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/knops-arrives-in-statia-checks-out-projects