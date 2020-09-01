Knops being tested in Bonaire | THE DAILY HERALD

Non-discriminate testing

Dutch State Secretary of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Raymond Knops is currently in Bonaire, where two days prior to his departure to Curaçao, he did a COVID-19 test.

In the Netherlands too, before leaving for Bonaire, the state secretary did a similar test. A COVID-19 test is mandatory when flying from the Netherlands to the Dutch Caribbean, and even though there is a so-called bubble between Bonaire and Curaçao, one can better be safe than sorry. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Kingdom Relations BZK)

