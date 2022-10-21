‘Know your numbers’ places staff’s health first at CIBC FirstCaribbean | THE DAILY HERALD

CIBC Country Manager Garth Sherwood gets his blood pressure checked by Diabetes Foundation of St. Maarten.



PHILIPSBURG–In an effort to encourage healthy lifestyles, CIBC FirstCaribbean, in collaboration with Healthy Caribbean Coalition, designed a “Know Your Numbers” campaign to raise awareness of the benefits of wellness mindsets and increase the detection of cardiovascular disease, as well as diabetes amongst its staff.

Nutritionist Swinda Richardson delivering a lecture on “Healthy Eating” to staffers at CIBC FirstCaribbean Philipsburg branch.The recent in-branch event began with a

“Take a Moment at Your Desk” session facilitated by Suzanne Scholz of Mindful Sou Yoga. The session demonstrated movements that could be easily done at workstations throughout the day to refresh and restore the mind and body.

Diabetes Foundation of St. Maarten also gave high blood pressure and glucose checks to staffers. Lectures were held by nutritionist Swinda Richardson on “Healthy Eating” and by Dr. Joanne Siebel on “The Importance of Mental Health”.

Personal Health Trackers were shared to help employees maintain their well-being and healthy habits by keeping track of their cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, weight and body mass index (BMI) numbers.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/know-your-numbers-places-staff-s-health-first-at-cibc-firstcaribbean