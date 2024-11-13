Kooyman completes ‘Pink Positive’ campaign for Breast Cancer month | THE DAILY HERALD

One of the winners receiving her prizes from Kooyman and Fun Miles representatives.

PHILIPSBURG–Kooyman St. Maarten wrapped up what it referred to as a meaningful and impactful Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its “Pink Positive” campaign, held during the second half of October.

The Pink Wall at Kooyman.

Aimed at raising awareness, supporting those affected by breast cancer, and fostering positivity in the community, the campaign engaged customers and community members with heartfelt initiatives, including a free breast cancer screening and the interactive “Pink Positive Wall.”

Kooyman hosted a complimentary breast cancer screening on Sunday, October 27. Kooyman said this important community health initiative, facilitated by Doctors Laurien Reinders from the Bush Road Clinic and Radha Sanchit from the Dutch Quarter Clinic, saw 15 women for a free breast cancer screening. The event, which took place from 9:00am to 12:00pm, was considered a success and marked the beginning of what Kooyman hopes will become an annual event.

“We’re proud to have had such a positive response to this first breast cancer screening event,” a Kooyman representative said. “The screenings are a crucial part of awareness efforts, and we’re grateful to our partner doctors who volunteered their time and expertise for the health and well-being of our community.”

In addition to the screening, Kooyman invited customers and the local community to participate in the “Pink Positive Wall” October 21-31. Visitors to the Kooyman St. Maarten store were encouraged to leave messages of support, hope, or remembrance for breast cancer survivors, those currently battling breast cancer, and those who have lost their fight. By sharing photos or videos of their messages on social media and tagging Kooyman and Funmiles, participants had the chance to win a prize.

Two participants, Carshena Gordon and Onelia Cadet, were chosen as winners last week and each took home a pink-themed gift basket filled with Kooyman goodies, gift vouchers from Domino’s Pizza and Carl and Son’s, as well as 1,000 Fun Miles.

Kooyman thanked everyone who left a message on the Pink Positive Wall and participated in this campaign to help raise awareness. The company said it is committed to expanding its initiatives in the future and continuing to make a positive difference for breast cancer awareness in the St. Maarten community.

