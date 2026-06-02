Kortijn takes over Lovers’ operations and personnel | THE DAILY HERALD

Newly produced juice

WILLEMSTAD–Beverage producer Kortijn has officially taken over the production of Lovers following the company's recent bankruptcy, ensuring the continuation of juice manufacturing and preservation of more than 140 jobs.

The transition was symbolically marked on Saturday during a gathering at the Brievengat industrial park, where personnel of Kortijn and former Lovers workers came together to celebrate the start of a new chapter for the business.

According to the company, more than 140 employees will remain on staff and retain their existing positions.

Production has already resumed at the same factory and is being carried out largely by the same workforce that previously operated under the Lovers brand. The takeover provides a measure of stability following the uncertainty created by the bankruptcy and allows operations to continue without major disruptions.

While production is now under Kortijn's ownership, consumers can expect a gradual transition in branding. The company said products will initially be sold in temporary packaging while the introduction of the new Kortijn Juice brand takes place over time.

Management emphasised that the goal is to maintain continuity in the local market while gradually integrating the company's new identity.

Kortijn also announced that several of the juice recipes have been revised and improved as part of the relaunch. According to a release, the updated products contain more fruit and less added sugar, reflecting changing consumer preferences and growing demand for healthier beverage options.

The company believes the recipe improvements will strengthen the product line while maintaining the flavours that local consumers have come to know.

The continuation of production is expected to provide an important boost for Curaçao's manufacturing sector, which has faced challenges in recent years due to rising costs and increased competition from imported products. By retaining the existing workforce and continuing operations at the Brievengat facility, the takeover helps preserve local production capacity and prevents the loss of a significant number of jobs.

For the employees affected by the bankruptcy, the transition offers welcome certainty, allowing them to continue working while contributing to the next phase of the company's development. With production back underway and a new brand gradually entering the market, Kortijn is positioning itself to build on the legacy of Lovers while introducing a refreshed product line aimed at consumers seeking healthier beverage choices.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kortijn-takes-over-lovers-operations-and-personnel