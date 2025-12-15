KPSM and family of spearfisherman reported missing since Sunday appeal for assistance | THE DAILY HERALD

Missing fisherman Vendol Ezekial Fergus.

PHILIPSBURG–The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is requesting the assistance of the general public in locating a missing person.

On Monday, December 15, 2025, the daughter of a missing male reported that her father, Vendol Ezekiel Fergus, also known by the nickname “Wendell,” age 67, did not return home after going fishing with friends.

Mr. Fergus is a St. Kitts & Nevis national and resides at Madrid Road #49, Dutch Quarter, Sint Maarten. According to the information received, Mr. Fergus, who is of dark brown complexion and approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, left to go fishing on Sunday, December 14, 2025, on the French side at approximately 2:00pm, together with friends. He has not been seen or heard from since.

According to the French side sea rescue service SNSM, the three friends went out spearfishing together in the area of Coralita Beach and the whale observatory. Two of the fishermen returned to shore but noticed the third fisherman did not come out and it was assumed he was still out in the water fishing.

The two friends waited on shore for about two hours until 4:00pm but he still did not come ashore. The fishermen then alerted the Gendarmerie, SNSM and French side firefighters (pompiers) for assistance at 6:00pm. SNSM noted at that time there were 2-metre waves and 20 knots of wind.

Neither SNSM nor the Gendarmerie’s Brigade Nautique could use their vessels to search as the water in that area is very shallow with reefs. The search therefore proceeded along the coastline with the help of Oyster Pond residents and volunteers.

The Pompiers were first on the scene, leading the search. The search was conducted along the entire coastline from the whale observatory to Coralita beach and Oyster Pond, but there was no sighting of the missing fisherman. The searches were then called off at around 9:30pm Sunday.

The Brigade Nautique returned to the area Monday morning with divers and used a drone to try and spot the fisherman but to no avail.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is concerned for the well-being of the fisherman and urges anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Fergus to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact:

Police Station Sint Maarten (Dutch Side)

Emergency Police Line: 911

Police Station (Philipsburg): +1721 5422222

Email: pr@policesxm>

If Mr. Fergus sees this press release, he is urgently requested to contact his daughter Miss F.Gelicia Fergus @ +590-690-311531 or the nearest police station immediately to confirm his safety.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpsm-and-family-of-spearfisherman-reported-missing-since-sunday-appeal-for-assistance