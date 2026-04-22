KPSM appeals for public’s help in search for missing teenager | THE DAILY HERALD

15-year-old Kelvina Toma is missing

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is calling on the public to assist in locating a missing 15-year-old girl, identified as Kelvina Toma. The girl has been missing for five days.

According to police, the teenager’s mother, Carisielle Toma, reported her missing to the Philipsburg Police Station on Wednesday, April 22, stating that her daughter has not been seen since Friday, April 17, 2026. Kelvina was last observed at her home on Rue Bone Fish in Sandy Ground, on the French side of the island.

Authorities confirmed that a missing persons report has also been filed with French law enforcement.

Kelvina is described as approximately 1.55 meters tall, with a brown complexion, black hair, and brown eyes.

KPSM is urging anyone who may have seen the teen or who has information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Philipsburg Police Station at +1 (721) 542-2222 without delay.

Police also issued a direct message to the missing teen, encouraging her to reach out to her family or the nearest police station to confirm her safety.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpsm-appeals-for-public-s-help-in-search-for-missing-teenager