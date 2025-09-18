KPSM arrests 40-yr-old suspect on gun-related charges in Cay Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

CAY BAY–A 40-year-old male suspect with the initials G.A.J.P. was arrested in Cay Bay on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, during a house search carried out by the Pelican Team of the Police Force of St. Maarten (KPSM).

The arrest is linked to ongoing investigations into firearms-related offences. The suspect was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Philipsburg Police Station pending further investigation.

The Pelican Team, which is tasked with cross-border investigations into firearms and narcotics trafficking, led the operation as part of wider efforts to curb gun violence and organised crime.

According to police, “This arrest forms part of ongoing efforts by KPSM and the Pelican Team to combat cross-border crime, gun violence, and narcotics trafficking. These types of investigations will continue in the interest of ensuring the safety and security of the community.”

KPSM is also calling on the public to assist in tackling these crimes. “If you have information that may aid police investigations, please contact the anonymous tip line at 9300,” the force urged.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpsm-arrests-40-yr-old-suspect-on-gun-related-charges-in-cay-bay