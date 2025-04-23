KPSM calls for public cooperation on traffic rules around Festival Village | THE DAILY HERALD

Police warn that parking scooters on the pedestrian walkway is not allowed, and cars will be towed when blocking the traffic flow.

POND ISLAND–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is urging motorists to comply with traffic and parking regulations in the area surrounding the Festival Village and Soualiga Road during the ongoing Carnival festivities.

KPSM has reported a growing issue with vehicles parked on both sides of Soualiga Road, causing significant traffic disruptions during major events. The public is strongly advised not to park along this roadway, as it impedes the flow of traffic and obstructs access for emergency services and public transport.

To ease congestion, drivers are encouraged to use the designated parking lot next to the Government Building, which offers a safe and convenient alternative just a short walk from the Festival Village.

Police have also received several complaints about groups of scooter and motorcycle riders parking on the pedestrian walkway in front of the Festival Village. This practice endangers pedestrians and will no longer be tolerated.

In the interest of public safety, KPSM will step up enforcement efforts, including the issuance of fines and the towing of improperly parked vehicles. The public’s cooperation is essential to ensure a safe and enjoyable Carnival season for all.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpsm-calls-for-public-cooperation-on-traffic-rules-around-festival-village