KPSM confiscates four dogs involved in serious attack in South Reward | THE DAILY HERALD

Two of the pitbulls who attacked handyman Alex Jones in the early hours of Monday morning on Okra Road, South Reward. The one in the background is understood to have had puppies several weeks ago.

SOUTH REWARD–The St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has confiscated four dogs involved in a violent attack on handyman Alex Jones in South Reward on Monday, August 11, 2025.

The victim was walking along Okra road when he was attacked and sustained severe injuries. He was transported to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Following the incident, statements were taken from both the victim and the dogs’ owner. In coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office, KPSM launched an investigation and initiated legal action against the owner.

On the morning of Thursday, August 14, 2025, KPSM officers, with the permission of the Prosecutor’s Office, entered the owner’s property on Okra Road. The four dogs were tranquilized and removed with assistance from a local veterinary clinic, acting on orders from the Prosecutor’s Office. They were transported to the clinic.

KPSM is reminding dog owners, especially those with large or aggressive breeds, that they must properly secure their animals at all times. “This includes secure fencing, locked gates, use of muzzles and leashes in public, and continuous supervision,” the police stated. These precautions are necessary to protect the public and meet legal obligations.

Allowing dogs to roam freely or failing to take safety measures can result in serious injury, public danger, and criminal prosecution. Owners may be held legally and financially responsible for harm caused by their pets.

According to Article 3:2 of the Penal Code of Sint Maarten, it is a criminal offense to fail to take sufficient measures to prevent dangerous dogs from causing harm. Violations can lead to criminal charges, fines, or seizure of the animals. KPSM urges all pet owners to take their responsibilities seriously to prevent harm and ensure community safety.

