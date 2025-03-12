KPSM cracks down on gun violence in targeted operation | THE DAILY HERALD

Police officers stopped and searched 26 vehicles in Dutch Quarter in the early hours of Tuesday.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM intensified its efforts to combat gun violence and criminal activity with a targeted control operation in the early hours of March 11. The operation, which focussed on firearms, narcotics and traffic violations, took place in the Dutch Quarter and surrounding areas.

During the operation, officers stopped and searched 26 vehicles, issuing multiple fines for traffic infractions. A significant breakthrough occurred on Nick Spring Drive, where police halted a red Toyota Hilux for inspection. A thorough search under the provisions of firearms and narcotics laws led to the discovery of a concealed firearm beneath the vehicle’s seat.

The three occupants were immediately arrested and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where they remain in custody as investigations continue.

In addition to vehicle searches, officers also conducted controls in various locations where groups of young men were observed loitering. KPSM reminds the public that group loitering is a violation and may lead to police intervention.

Gun violence remains a serious threat to public safety, and KPSM has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling this issue through continued targeted searches and enforcement operations. The force urges residents to cooperate with law enforcement and report any suspicious activity.

KPSM remains dedicated to maintaining order and ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors. The public is encouraged to support crime prevention efforts by providing any relevant information to authorities.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpsm-cracks-down-on-gun-violence-in-targeted-operation