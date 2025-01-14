KPSM cracks down on illegal gun possession, drug offences | THE DAILY HERALD

A series of targeted operations were carried out by police in the past week.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has intensified its efforts to combat illegal firearm possession and drug-related offences in key areas across the island. This move has resulted in multiple arrests.

Over the past week, targeted operations by the Uniform Division and the Detective Department in Philipsburg, Cole Bay and Simpson Bay led to the arrest of several individuals and the seizure of two firearms.

The suspects are currently in custody and investigations are ongoing to ensure those involved face justice.

KPSM has confirmed that these enforcement actions will continue, strengthened by cooperation with French law enforcement to tackle cross-border crime. In addition to its crime-fighting initiatives, KPSM is calling attention to a worrying surge in traffic accidents.

Within the first three weeks of 2025, two lives have been lost and numerous others have suffered serious injuries. The Traffic Department has also reported significant property damage as a result of reckless driving.

KPSM is urging all drivers to adopt responsible driving practices and prioritize road safety. The Police Force emphasised that reducing traffic incidents is a collective responsibility for all road users.

Committed to ensuring public safety, KPSM encourages residents to report any suspicious activities or provide information that could assist law enforcement efforts. These proactive measures reflect KPSM’s dedication to safeguarding the community through enforcement, collaboration, and public engagement.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/kpsm-cracks-down-on-illegal-gun-possession-drug-offences